Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) fell 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) target price on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Videndum Price Performance
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
