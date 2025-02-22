Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 22.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VID
Videndum Stock Performance
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.