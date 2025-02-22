Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $5.58. Vimeo shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 3,262,050 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Vimeo Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $895.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,392,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 548,812 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 161,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

