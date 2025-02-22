Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as low as $5.82. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 158,672 shares changing hands.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,355,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 557,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

