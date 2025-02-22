VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $169.13 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 37.71%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.