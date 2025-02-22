Vow (VOW) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Vow (VOW) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Vow has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $19.34 million and $267,392.89 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 820,443,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

