W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.60 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63.60 ($0.80). Approximately 48,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 197,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.83).
W.A.G payment solutions Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.24. The company has a market capitalization of £524.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47.
About W.A.G payment solutions
Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.
Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than W.A.G payment solutions
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for W.A.G payment solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.A.G payment solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.