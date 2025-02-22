W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.60 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63.60 ($0.80). Approximately 48,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 197,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.83).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.24. The company has a market capitalization of £524.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47.

About W.A.G payment solutions

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.

