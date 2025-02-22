Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at DA Davidson

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PET. Craig Hallum cut Wag! Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Wag! Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Wag! Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Wag! Group has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wag! Group stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354,558 shares during the quarter. Wag! Group accounts for 0.9% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.55% of Wag! Group worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

