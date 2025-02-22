Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of HCC opened at $46.17 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCC. B. Riley reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.