Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,152 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 78,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

