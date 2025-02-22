Waterfront Wealth Inc. Reduces Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 433.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,271.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 973,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,449,000 after purchasing an additional 965,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after purchasing an additional 747,390 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,166,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,610,000 after buying an additional 642,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Crown Castle Stock Performance
NYSE CCI opened at $92.21 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Castle
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.