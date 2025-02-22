Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Waystar Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of WAY opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. Waystar has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $564,810.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,727.38. This represents a 8.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waystar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waystar by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Waystar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Waystar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.



