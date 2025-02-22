Wealth Management Nebraska Acquires Shares of 569 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $384.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

