Wealth Management Nebraska Takes $18.14 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 232,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,138,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Wealth Management Nebraska’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Management Nebraska owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,830.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 290,631 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,869,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,123,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2813 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

