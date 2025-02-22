Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $152.81. The company has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.15.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

