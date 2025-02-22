Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $486.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $102.88 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

