Wesfarmers Limited (WES) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Wesfarmers’s previous interim dividend of $0.91.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wesfarmers

In other news, insider Michael Chaney sold 37,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$75.53 ($48.11), for a total value of A$2,820,818.91 ($1,796,699.94). 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.