Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,891 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.14% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 106,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

