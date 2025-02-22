Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
EHI stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global High Income Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.