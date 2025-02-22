Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

EHI stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

