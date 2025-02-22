Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WIW stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.