Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 237,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 62,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Western Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$20.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Western Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Resources Corp is a resource company focused on the development of its potash project in Canada owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp, located in Southern Saskatchewan. Its objectives are to successfully complete Phase I of the Milestone Project to prove a new mining technology, which will then be applied to Phase 2 and 3 to develop potash deposit at an environmentally friendly model.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.