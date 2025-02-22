Weston Heide Sells 800 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,992. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andersons Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.58. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in Andersons by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at $98,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

