Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.54. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 25,380 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2,384.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 170.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 118,780 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,043,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 299,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

