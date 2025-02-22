Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,660 ($71.51) and last traded at GBX 5,526.55 ($69.82), with a volume of 2953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,400 ($68.22).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($73.28) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.