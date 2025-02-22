Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,660 ($71.51) and last traded at GBX 5,526.55 ($69.82), with a volume of 2953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,400 ($68.22).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($73.28) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,895.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,819.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

