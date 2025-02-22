White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 13,330 shares.The stock last traded at $1,869.85 and had previously closed at $1,871.67.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,897.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,851.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

