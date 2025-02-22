Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 164,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 523,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

