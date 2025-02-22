Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,566,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,528,000 after acquiring an additional 575,494 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,151,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,839,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.