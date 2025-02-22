Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,747,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,480. This represents a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,370 shares of company stock worth $5,965,519 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

