Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Variant Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 381,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,820,000 after purchasing an additional 201,918 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

