Wrapped AVAX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $86.75 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for approximately $25.78 or 0.00026660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $195.84 million and approximately $86.75 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,529.09 or 0.99823946 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,009.81 or 0.99266832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 7,596,673 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Terra Classic platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 7,621,480.92232698. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 24.99150108 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1195 active market(s) with $100,874,437.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”



