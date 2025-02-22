Wrapped Everscale Market Cap Achieves $4.18 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $5,376.48 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,393.97 or 0.99802701 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95,970.77 or 0.99364535 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.01030412 USD and is down -8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,892.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

