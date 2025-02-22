XRUN (XRUN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31,114.53

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. XRUN has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $31,114.53 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,162,000 tokens. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is medium.com/@xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

