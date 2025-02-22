Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,725.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.11 million.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 35.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.88. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLDPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

