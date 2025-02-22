Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $311.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $266.75 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.89 and its 200-day moving average is $373.03.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

