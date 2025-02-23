1,366 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Marshall Investment Management LLC

Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,141 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,906,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,748,000 after acquiring an additional 124,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,470 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $102.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

