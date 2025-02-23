14,352 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc.

ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. RTX comprises approximately 1.5% of ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in RTX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in RTX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in RTX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.5 %

RTX opened at $123.23 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

