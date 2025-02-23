2,280 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of VB stock opened at $239.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
