2,280 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $239.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.