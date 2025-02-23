400 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Richardson Capital Management LLC

Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $224,976,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after acquiring an additional 369,598 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,091,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 720,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,839,000 after purchasing an additional 249,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $533.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

