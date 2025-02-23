4,244 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,804,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,729,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,563,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after buying an additional 737,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,155,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,345,000 after buying an additional 509,237 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
