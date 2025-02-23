44 Wealth Management LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,582.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $160.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.29 and its 200-day moving average is $156.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.23 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 135.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.