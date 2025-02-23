468 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $526.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.39 and a 200 day moving average of $501.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

