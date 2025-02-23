4,681 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Abound Financial LLC

Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.75 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

