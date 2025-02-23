48 Club Token (KOGE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $163.66 Million

48 Club Token (KOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, 48 Club Token has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. 48 Club Token has a total market cap of $163.66 million and approximately $107,003.21 worth of 48 Club Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 48 Club Token token can now be bought for approximately $48.30 or 0.00050240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,011.83 or 0.99865754 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,577.08 or 0.99360403 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

48 Club Token Profile

48 Club Token launched on September 20th, 2020. 48 Club Token’s total supply is 3,388,228 tokens. 48 Club Token’s official Twitter account is @48club_official. The official message board for 48 Club Token is medium.com/48-club-publish. The official website for 48 Club Token is www.48.club.

Buying and Selling 48 Club Token

According to CryptoCompare, “48 Club Token (KOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. 48 Club Token has a current supply of 3,388,228.433995 with 3,388,228.43 in circulation. The last known price of 48 Club Token is 48.88825555 USD and is up 19.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $237,689.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.48.club/.”

