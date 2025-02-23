4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,201.43 ($65.72) and traded as high as GBX 5,500 ($69.49). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 5,410 ($68.35), with a volume of 122,114 shares trading hands.

4imprint Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,253.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,201.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Moody purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,802 ($60.67) per share, with a total value of £72,030 ($91,004.42). Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

