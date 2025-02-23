5,035 Shares in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Bought by Wealthgarden F.S. LLC

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,047,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,479,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,075,000 after purchasing an additional 127,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1,169.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 91,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

