82,338 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 82,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

