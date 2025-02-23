82,338 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 82,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NMI stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.