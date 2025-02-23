869 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Abound Financial LLC

Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,183,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,893 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,448,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after acquiring an additional 352,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

