98,797 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC

Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 105,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,999,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,195,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DFIV opened at $38.28 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

