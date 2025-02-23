Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.01 and traded as low as C$3.88. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.01.

About Accord Financial

(Get Free Report)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees, investigation, protection, and collection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.