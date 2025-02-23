Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 97,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 23,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Acreage Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Acreage
Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Acreage
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.